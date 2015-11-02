FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gabetti reports results of 3 mln euro cash call, unopted rights to be offered from Nov. 3
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gabetti reports results of 3 mln euro cash call, unopted rights to be offered from Nov. 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gabetti Property Solutions SpA :

* Said on Friday that 939,218 newly issued ordinary shares for a total value of 885,870.37 euros ($976,672.08) were subscribed during the offer period for shareholders and holders of bond “Convertendo Gabetti 2014-2023” of the 3 million euro capital increase by option

* Remaining 38,259,359 unopted rights to be offered from Nov. 3 on the stock exhange

* If the shares are not subscribed in the previous two weeks, the last subscription day of the cash call is Nov. 10

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9070 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.