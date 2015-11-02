BRIEF-Gabetti reports results of 3 mln euro cash call, unopted rights to be offered from Nov. 3

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gabetti Property Solutions SpA :
* Said on Friday that 939,218 newly issued ordinary shares for a total value of 885,870.37 euros ($976,672.08) were subscribed during the offer period for shareholders and holders of bond “Convertendo Gabetti 2014-2023” of the 3 million euro capital increase by option
* Remaining 38,259,359 unopted rights to be offered from Nov. 3 on the stock exhange
* If the shares are not subscribed in the previous two weeks, the last subscription day of the cash call is Nov. 10
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
$1 = 0.9070 euros Gdynia Newsroom