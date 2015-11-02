BRIEF-Primi sui Motori to propose convertible bond and related capital increase

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Primi sui Motori SpA :
* Said on Saturday that the board proposes to issue a convertible bond for the total nominal value of 9,898,000.0 euros ($5.40 million)
* Bond maturity to be in 6 years
* To propose a related capital increase to cover the convertible bond, to be issued in tranches
* To propose to offer up to 4,898,000.0 million euro capital increase in option to shareholders
* To propose to offer up to 5,000,000.0 million euro capital increase without option rights reserved to professional investors
