BRIEF-Primi sui Motori to propose convertible bond and related capital increase
November 2, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Primi sui Motori to propose convertible bond and related capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Primi sui Motori SpA :

* Said on Saturday that the board proposes to issue a convertible bond for the total nominal value of 9,898,000.0 euros ($5.40 million)

* Bond maturity to be in 6 years

* To propose a related capital increase to cover the convertible bond, to be issued in tranches

* To propose to offer up to 4,898,000.0 million euro capital increase in option to shareholders

* To propose to offer up to 5,000,000.0 million euro capital increase without option rights reserved to professional investors

$1 = 0.9070 euros Gdynia Newsroom

