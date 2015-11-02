BRIEF-EQT buys 75 pct of Top-Toy, enterprise value $344 mln

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Top-Toy:

* EQT VII acquires 75 percent of TOP-TOY, a toy retailer operating more than 300 BR and TOYS‘R‘US stores across the Nordics and Northern Germany

* The enterprise value is 2.325 billion Danish crowns ($344 million).

* According to Reuters calculation EQT will pay 1.7 billion crowns for the 75 percent share of the company

* The founding Gjorup family has been advised by FIH Partners and Plesner. EQT VII has been advised by SEB Corporate Finance and Accura. ($1 = 6.7611 Danish crowns) (Reporting and editing by Copenhagen newsroom)