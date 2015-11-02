FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-EQT buys 75 pct of Top-Toy, enterprise value $344 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EQT buys 75 pct of Top-Toy, enterprise value $344 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Top-Toy:

* EQT VII acquires 75 percent of TOP-TOY, a toy retailer operating more than 300 BR and TOYS‘R‘US stores across the Nordics and Northern Germany

* The enterprise value is 2.325 billion Danish crowns ($344 million).

* According to Reuters calculation EQT will pay 1.7 billion crowns for the 75 percent share of the company

* The founding Gjorup family has been advised by FIH Partners and Plesner. EQT VII has been advised by SEB Corporate Finance and Accura. ($1 = 6.7611 Danish crowns) (Reporting and editing by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.