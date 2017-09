Nov 2 (Reuters) - Almirall SA :

* Has decided to repurchase 100 pct of its 4.625 pct interest bonds issued last year

* Offers to buy bonds of the nominal value of 325 million euros ($358.4 million)

* To finance repurchase from certain assets sale proceeds

* The offer to repurchase bonds will start on Nov. 2 and will end on Dec. 1

