BRIEF-Tinkoff Bank might buy pension fund of Bank Uralsib

Nov 2(Reuters) -
* Russian Tinkoff Bank might buy pension fund of Bank Uralsib, which is looking for means to strengthen its capital
* “We reiterate our interest in this asset. And not only we are looking at NPF Uralsib, but in general at this segment: now interesting offers regarding NPF have appeared on the market”, Tinkoff bank press service told Reuters
* The bank declined to comment on the details of the transaction
* Bank Uralsib’s press service said that the bank is in talks with investors on the sale of NPF under its capitalization programme, but has not given any details
* Kommersant paper on Monday said Bank Uralsib has agreed to sell its NPF to Oleg Tinkov and the price should amount to about 1.6 billion roubles
Reported by Oksana Kobzeva and Olga Popova, translated by Gdynia Newsroom