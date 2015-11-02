FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tinkoff Bank might buy pension fund of Bank Uralsib
November 2, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tinkoff Bank might buy pension fund of Bank Uralsib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2(Reuters) -

* Russian Tinkoff Bank might buy pension fund of Bank Uralsib, which is looking for means to strengthen its capital

* “We reiterate our interest in this asset. And not only we are looking at NPF Uralsib, but in general at this segment: now interesting offers regarding NPF have appeared on the market”, Tinkoff bank press service told Reuters

* The bank declined to comment on the details of the transaction

* Bank Uralsib’s press service said that the bank is in talks with investors on the sale of NPF under its capitalization programme, but has not given any details

* Kommersant paper on Monday said Bank Uralsib has agreed to sell its NPF to Oleg Tinkov and the price should amount to about 1.6 billion roubles

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:,

Reported by Oksana Kobzeva and Olga Popova, translated by Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
