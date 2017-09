Nov 2 (Reuters) - Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Reported on Friday 9-month sales 228.5 million euros ($251.5 million) compared to 175.8 million euros a year ago

* 9-month EBITDA is 16.4 million euros compared 6.8 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net loss is 2.3 million euros compared to loss of 7.7 million euros a year ago

* Sees FY 2017 sales at 656 million euros and FY 2017 EBITDA at 67 million euros

