Deutsche Bank hires Goldman's Warren as head of investment banking EMEA- sources

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has hired Alasdair Warren as its new head of corporate and investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

London-based Warren, a former Goldman Sachs banker and co-head of its financial sponsors coverage across EMEA, will start in his new role next year, one of the sources said, after a period of six-months gardening leave.

Warren, who joined Goldman in 2005 and was named a partner in 2008, was previously head of equity capital markets (ECM), convertibles and equity derivatives for EMEA.

Deutsche Bank announced on October 29 that it would slash 15,000 jobs, shed assets and streamline its investment bank as new Chief Executive John Cryan starts to implement a deep overhaul aiming to improve returns at Germany’s biggest bank. (Editing by Matt Scuffham)