Hsbc ceo gulliver says does not believe compliance spending has yet peaked, that is likely to be in 2016

* Hsbc chairman flint says board is 100 percent behind current management team and recent strategic plan was well received by investors

* Term factors, don’t read too much into positive recent guidance on uk ring-fencing (Reporting By Steve Slater)