BRIEF-Unico Sigorta corrects squeeze-out price for Kibele B.V at 4.02890 lira/SHR
#Financials
November 2, 2015 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Unico Sigorta corrects squeeze-out price for Kibele B.V at 4.02890 lira/SHR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2(Reuters) - Unico Sigorta A.S. :

* The squeeze-out price for each lot of share was calculated mistakenly as 4.0273 lira ($1.43) and such price shall be corrected to 4.0289 lira

* Kibele B.V shall use squeeze-out rights on the basis of 4.0289 lira and the total squeeze-out amount which was blocked at the special account will be increased by 608.49 lira

* Unico Sigorta applied to the Capital Markets Board of Turkey on August 31 for the cancellation of the shares of shareholders excluding Kibele B.V

$1 = 2.8109 liras Gdynia Newsroom

