BRIEF-Cofina Q3 net profit flat at 1.5 million euros
November 2, 2015 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cofina Q3 net profit flat at 1.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cofina SGPS SA :

* Reported on Friday Q3 net profit flat at 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million), year-on-year

* Q3 operating income 5.9 percent down at 25.4 million euros, year-on-year

* Q3 EBITDA at 3.9 million euros versus 3.8 million euros a year ago

* Q3 ad revenue down 7.0 percent at 7.8 million euros, year-on-year

* Says net debt at end of Sept. at 64.2 million euros, a decrease of 2.4 million euros compared to the net debt recorded at end of June

Source text: bit.ly/1Sirpab

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9083 euros Gdynia Newsroom

