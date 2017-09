BRIEF-Coface 9M net income group share down at 98 million euros

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Coface SA :

* 9M operating income 152.5 million euros versus 165.5 million euros year ago

* Stabilizes results and posts profit of 98 million euros

* 9M net income group share 98 million euros, with 32 million euros in Q3 (Q1 2015 40 million euros and Q2 2015 26 million euros), versus 103.1 million euros year ago

* 9-Month consolidated revenue 1.13 billion euros versus 1.07 billion euros year ago

* In 2015, Coface expects world growth to be below 3 pct