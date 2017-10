(Corrects deal terms on headline and bullets after company issued corrected press release)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Innoveox SA :

* Signs 8 year deal with Sorinco in Canada

* Deal with Sorinco worth about 3 million euros ($3.3 million)