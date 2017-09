Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ansa Yatirim Holding AS :

* Said on Monday board of directors resolves to buy 35 pct of fuel oil products distribution company MFG Akaryakt for 4.2 million lira ($1.49 million)

* Company to buy 4,200,000 B group deferred shares in MFG Akaryakt, 1 lira a share

* To complete the acquisition until Nov. 6

* Additionally decides to terminate negotiations for the acquisition of stocks in Karapnar Akaryakt Ürünleri

