CORRECTED-BRIEF-Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria settles dispute with NH Hotels over stake in Donnafugata Resort

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria SpA (CIA) :

* Said on Monday that it settled by arbitration a dispute with Spain’s NH Hotel Group SA concerning the payment for a 15 percent stake in Donnafugata Resort after that CIA exercised its put option on the stake

* CIA to receive 5.2 million euros ($5.73 million) from NH Hotel Group, with a 3.0 million euro capital gain

* CIA still owns a 0.28 percent stake in Donnafugata Resort (Donnafugata Srl)

