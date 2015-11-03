FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria settles dispute with NH Hotels over stake in Donnafugata Resort
#Corrections News
November 3, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria settles dispute with NH Hotels over stake in Donnafugata Resort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes company name from Donna Fugata Resort to Donnafugata Resort in headline, first bullet and third bullet.)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria SpA (CIA) :

* Said on Monday that it settled by arbitration a dispute with Spain’s NH Hotel Group SA concerning the payment for a 15 percent stake in Donnafugata Resort after that CIA exercised its put option on the stake

* CIA to receive 5.2 million euros ($5.73 million) from NH Hotel Group, with a 3.0 million euro capital gain

* CIA still owns a 0.28 percent stake in Donnafugata Resort (Donnafugata Srl)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9075 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
