BRIEF-aap Implantate updates FY 2015 forecast due to project delays
November 3, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-aap Implantate updates FY 2015 forecast due to project delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3(Reuters) - aap Implantate AG :

* Said on Monday it updated forecast for financial year 2015 due to delays in sales development in strategic trauma markets and in project deals in the biomaterials business

* Announced that it will not achieve the sales and EBITDA targets it has forecasted for financial year 2015

* Now anticipates sales between 27.5 million euros ($30.32 million) and 31.5 million euros and an EBITDA of -1.5 million euros to 1.0 million euros in FY

* Transformation of aap Implantate into a focused trauma company remains a core objective of its strategic direction

$1 = 0.9069 euros Gdynia Newsroom

