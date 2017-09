Nov 3(Reuters) - Minaya Capital AG :

* Said on Monday it registered the increase of the share capital of the company from 2,405,605.00 euros by 200,000.00 euros to 2,605,605.00 euros ($2.87 million) by issuing 200,000 new no-par value bearer shares with a notional interest in the share capital of the Company of 1.00 euros

* The new shares were issued at a total issue price of 700,000.00 euros

