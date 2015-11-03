BRIEF-GSK CEO sees Nucala, Shingrix, anaemia pill, antivirals as pipeline highlights

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc CEO on media call:

* Calls out Nucala for severe asthma, Shingrix for shingles as exciting products, along with daprodustat in anaemia and drugs for viral diseases

* says respiratory medicine will probably not be as important part of company in future

* says no target figure for research and development spending, has moved investment from fixed assets to projects

* says very confident company has resources to fund current pipeline