BRIEF-GSK CEO sees Nucala, Shingrix, anaemia pill, antivirals as pipeline highlights
#Market News
November 3, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GSK CEO sees Nucala, Shingrix, anaemia pill, antivirals as pipeline highlights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc CEO on media call:

* Calls out Nucala for severe asthma, Shingrix for shingles as exciting products, along with daprodustat in anaemia and drugs for viral diseases

* says respiratory medicine will probably not be as important part of company in future

* says no target figure for research and development spending, has moved investment from fixed assets to projects

* says very confident company has resources to fund current pipeline Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
