Nov 3 (Reuters) - Allgeier SE :

* Q3 preliminary total output up 17.3 percent at 130.6 million euros ($142.84 million) from previous year’s period

* Q3 preliminary operating EBITDA at 10.6 million euros, up 32.5 percent from previous year’s period

* Q3 preliminary group EBIT at 6.1 million euros, up 24.5 percent from previous year’s period

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)