BRIEF-Torpol's board gives opinion on Marvipol's unit tender call
November 4, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Torpol's board gives opinion on Marvipol's unit tender call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Torpol SA :

* Its management board issued on Tuesday its opinion on tender offer on its 7.6 mln shares announced by Marvipol SA unit PROJEKT 03 on Oct. 19

* In its management’s opinion price offered by Marivpol of 11.8 zloty ($3.03) per share does not correspond to its fair value

* Moreover, management claims that due to the fact that tender caller does not operate in construction business, as company does, its support for Torpol’s development would be of relatively low value

* Management also does not consider PROJEKT 03 tender offer to appear to be a long-term project of strategic significance

* Board is satisfied from co-operation with its current major shareholder, state-owned Towarzystwo Finansowe SILESIA sp. z o.o., and positively asseses company’s development options

$1 = 3.8885 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

