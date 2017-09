Nov 4(Reuters) - Verbicom SA :

* Said on Tuesday it signed 3.5 million zloty ($900,090) gross contract with Urzad Marszalkowski Wojewodztwa Kujawsko-Pomorskiego (Marshal Office of Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship) for delivery of e-mail box system and VoIP

