BRIEF-Hyperion to issue up to 40,000 series E01 bonds
#Broadcasting
November 4, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hyperion to issue up to 40,000 series E01 bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hyperion SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved on Nov. 2 to cancel its planned series E bond issue due to lack of enough subscription offers

* The company informed about the issue on Oct. 9

* Also resolved to issue up to 40,000 series E01 bonds of the nominal value and issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($260)

* Minimum threshold of bond subscribed for is 5,000

* The bonds will bear 8 pct interest rate per annum

* The maturity date of the bonds is Nov. 6, 2018

* Funds from issue of the bonds will be used to finance a project undertaken by its unit, Malopolska Siec Szerokopasmowa Sp. z o.o.

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8832 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

