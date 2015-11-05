FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sophrosyne Capital, Pod Investment cut stake in Birdstep Technology
November 5, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sophrosyne Capital, Pod Investment cut stake in Birdstep Technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Birdstep Technology ASA :

* Said on Wednesday Sophrosyne Capital, LLC had on Nov. 4 sold 3,479,488 shares in Birdstep Technology at a price of 0.2367 Norwegian crown per share

* Sophrosyne Capital holds 4,253,338 shares in Birdstep Technology, about 4.19 pct of the company’s share capital, after the transaction

* Said on Wednesday Pod Investment had on Nov. 4 sold 7,580,874 shares in Birdstep Technology at a price of 0.2259 crowns per share

* After transaction Pod Investment holds 18.6 million shares in Birdstep Technology, about 18.33 pct of the company’s share capital

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

