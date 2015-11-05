BRIEF-Ontex Group Q3 revenue 415.9 million euros, up 4.4 pct on a reported basis

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ontex Group NV :

* Q3 revenue of 415.9 million euros ($451.7 million) versus 398.4 million euros year ago, up 4.4 pct on a reported basis and 6.3 pct on a like-for-like basis

* Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2015 amounted to 51.1 million euros, 4.3 pct above last year, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.3 pct, stable compared with Q3 2014

* At September 30, 2015 net debt was 508.8 million million euros, resulting in a net debt/ltm adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.43x

* 9M revenue was 1,268.7 million euros, an increase of 5.0 pct both on a reported and LFL basis

* 9M adjusted EBITDA grew 9.1 pct to 161.0 million euros; adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 47 basis points to 12.7 pct

* 9M net FX impact of positive 0.2 million euros on revenue, and negative 20.1 million euros on adjusted EBITDA

* Continues to focus on delivery of Ontex model, with growth of both top and bottom line as measured by revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin

* Reiterates FY 2015 outlook of about 30bps of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion

* Ability to generate revenue increases above an underlying market and category growth of 3 pct to 4 pct continues

