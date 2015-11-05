BRIEF-Mobimedia Solution to issue series E, F shares

Nov 5(Reuters) - Mobimedia Solution SA :
* Said on Wednesday its shareholder meeting resolved to raise capital via issue of no less than 5 mln and no more than 25 mln series E shares in private placement without pre-emptive rights
* Additionally, its shareholder meeting resolved to raise capital via issue of no less than 1 million and no more than 15 mln series F shares in public placement without pre-emptive rights
* Series E and F shares will have nominal value of 0.1 zloty per share
