BRIEF-Doradcy24 downgrades its FY 2015 and FY 2016 revenue forecast

Nov 5(Reuters) - Doradcy24 SA :

* Said on Wednesday it downgraded its FY 2015 and FY 2016 revenue forecast

* Sees now FY 2015 revenue of 4.5 million zlotys ($1.15 million) versus 5.3 million zlotys previously forecasted

* Sees now FY 2016 revenue of 9.5 million zlotys versus 10.1 million zlotys previously forecasted

* FY 2015 and FY 2016 net profit forecast stays the same, at 350,000 zlotys and 493,000 zlotys respectively

* FY 2015 and FY 2016 financial forecast was originally announced on Feb. 18, and then changed on May 13 and Aug. 28

