BRIEF-Doradcy24 to buy new entities in 2016
November 5, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Doradcy24 to buy new entities in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Doradcy24 SA :

* Said on Wednesday it plans to buy 100 pct of Polcredito Sp. z o.o. for no more than 0.25 million zlotys ($64,100) in Jan. 2016

* Polcredito Sp. z o.o. is in process of changing name to PolDevelopment Sp. z o.o., the unit will specialise in real estate development

* Also intends to buy 100 pct of Polfinance Capital Sp. z o.o. for no more than 0.3 mln zlotys in Jan. 2016

* Polfinance Capital Sp. z o.o. will specialise in company restructuring and acquisitions

* Plans to buy 100 pct of Polfinance Sp. z o.o. in H1 2016, Polfinance is a health and wealth insurance intermediary

* Wants to buy Dom Brokerski Polfinance Sp. z o.o. in H2

* Dom Brokerski Polfinance is a health and wealth insurance intermediary and insurance broker

* Has acquired over 30 branches in 2015, expects further acquisitions in the future Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9013 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

