BRIEF-Bmp Holding acquires 'Matratzen Union' Group, comments on outlook

Nov 5 (Reuters) - bmp Holding AG :

* Majority acquisition of the ‘Matratzen Union’ Group

* Parties agreed to keep purchase price confidential, which was paid in cash

* Acquires 60 pct of shares in each of four companies of group, three of them being online retailers in segment of sleep products

* Remaining 40 pct remain with founder Martin Jungermann, who will also continue to manage operations of group

* ‘Matratzen Union’ Group to generate revenue of more than 6 million euros ($6.52 million) in 2015 and anticipates over 10 million euros in revenue for 2016

* Confirms its revenue guidance of 25 million - 40 million euros for 2016

* Expects an operative slightly positive result in group already for fiscal year 2016