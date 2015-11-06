FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Madkom Q3 net result turns to loss of 72,821 zlotys
November 6, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Madkom Q3 net result turns to loss of 72,821 zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Madkom SA :

* Said on Thursday Q3 revenue was 2.8 million zlotys ($715,856) versus 1.8 mln zlotys a year ago,

* Q3 net loss was 72,821 zlotys versus profit of 56,424 zlotys a year ago

* Said it is in line to fulfil forecast for FY 2015 revenue, published on Feb. 25, which estimated sales growth at 20 percent over 2015-2016

* Plans to further increase its revenue in coming years, in accordance with its 2015-2020 strategy published on Feb. 25

$1 = 3.9114 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
