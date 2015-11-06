FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-BRIEF-Statoil: Reduced ownership in Agbami Field in Nigeria after expert ruling
Sections
Featured
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
North Korea
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Statoil: Reduced ownership in Agbami Field in Nigeria after expert ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Widens distribution)

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa :

* Statoil asa: Reduced equity share at Agbami following redetermination

* Statoil asa says has received an expert calculation of revised tract participations for Agbami Field in Nigeria

* Statoil asa says assuming implementation, this calculation will result in a reduction of 5.17% in statoil’s equity interest in field from 20.21% to 15.04%

* Statoil is currently assessing its position in relation to the Expert’s decision and the decision of the arbitration tribunal.

* Statoil asa says Statoil has so far made an accrual of NOK 7.5 billion

* Assuming implementation in accordance with the Expert ruling, Statoil will have to compensate other equity owners at Agbami of about NOK 1.6 billion in addition to the accrual as of end third quarter 2015.

* Eventual settlement of any imbalance amount will bemade over time through cash-calls issued by the unit operator.Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.