CORRECTED-BRIEF-BioPorto Q3 EBIT loss narrows to DKK 2.1 million
#Corrections News
November 6, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-BioPorto Q3 EBIT loss narrows to DKK 2.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects previous guidance in last bullet point to say “net loss of 10 million crowns” instead of “net profit of 10 million crowns”)

Nov 6 (Reuters) - BioPorto A/S :

* Q3 EBIT loss 2.1 million Danish crowns ($306,000) versus loss 3.1 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net revenue 4.7 million crowns versus 4.6 million crowns year ago

* Guidance for 2015 adjusted

* Revenue is expected to be 21 million - 22 million crowns, representing a growth of 12-18 pct compared to 2014, against previous guidance of 22 million - 23 million crowns

* In 2015, an EBIT loss of 13 million crowns and a net loss of 11 million crowns is expected against previous guidance of EBIT loss of 12 million crowns and net loss of 10 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8609 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
