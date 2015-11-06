BRIEF-Boomerang announces new strategy

Nov 6(Reuters) - Boomerang SA :
* Said on Thursday that following change of its business profile, as voted on shareholder meeting on Sept. 30, announce new strategy
* Plans to focus now on logistics, including package distribution and courier services
* Plans to create new, environmental-friendly package distribution machine
* Plans to takeover two companies for total value of 9 million zlotys ($2.30 million)
* Will undertake issue of new shares via placement without pre-emptive rights in order to fund acquisitions
$1 = 3.9128 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom