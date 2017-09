Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pragma Inkaso SA :

* In Q3 acquired new debt portfolios of the nominal value of 173.7 million zlotys ($44.4 million), down 6.6 percent year on year

* In Q3 gained 115 new clients