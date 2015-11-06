FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PensionsEurope elects new chairman
November 6, 2015 / 2:03 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PensionsEurope elects new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc

* Janwillem Bouma, managing director of the shell pension funds in the netherlands, elected as chair of trade body pensionseurope

* PensionsEurope represents 24 national associations of pension funds and similar institutions for workplace pensions

* PensionsEurope member organisations cover the workplace pensions of about 70 million European citizens and represents around 3.5 trillion euros of assets managed for future pension payments. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

