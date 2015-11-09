BRIEF-SimCorp Q3 EBIT rises to EUR 19.0 million

Nov 9 (Reuters) - SimCorp A/S :
* Said on Friday Q3 order inflow 17.7 million euros ($19.1 million) versus 7.8 million euros year ago
* Q3 revenue 69.6 million euros versus 55.8 million euros year ago
* Q3 EBIT 19.7 million euros versus 12.0 million euros year ago
* SimCorp maintains its expectations for 2015 for revenue growth measured in local currencies to be between 7 pct and 12 pct and for EBIT margin measured in local currencies to be between 23.5 pct and 26.5 pct
