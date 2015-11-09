FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Prelios 9-month net loss shrinks to 16.6 million euros
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
November 9, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Prelios 9-month net loss shrinks to 16.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Prelios SpA :

* Reported on Friday 9-month net loss of 16.6 million euros ($17.87 million) versus 48.4 million euros a year ago

* 9-month total operating revenues of 53.7 million euros versus 56.3 million euros a year ago

* Says 9-month net result benefitted from the repayment of the debt related to UBI Banca

* Albeit within the low levels of the range, the group confirms FY 2015 financial targets

* Sees FY 2015 turnover of the services platform between 75 million and 80 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 positive EBIT of the services platform amounting to 6 million - 8 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9290 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
