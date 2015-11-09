BRIEF-Serendex Pharmaceuticals Q3 operating loss widens to DKK 6.4 million

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Q3 net revenue 0.0 million Danish crowns versus 127,000 Danish crowns ($18,319.77) year ago
* Q3 operating loss 6.4 million crowns versus loss 6.3 million crowns year ago
* Considers share issue with pre- emptive rights to existing shareholders
* Says have extended credit facility by 6.0 million crowns provided by its major shareholder
* If a financial solution is not reached within this year, company considers operations going forward from 2016 to be associated with significant uncertainties
