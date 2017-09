Nov 9(Reuters) - Alta SA :

* Said on Saturday that TUP Property SA signed on Nov. 6 agreement with Gmina Komorniki for sale of undeveloped property with an area of 1,7797 ha in Gluchowo

* Sold property is a manor park

* The price of 2 million zlotys ($503,778.34) will be paid in three instalments until March 31, 2018

