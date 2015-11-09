BRIEF-ALTA signs new deal for the Siewierz - Jeziorna project with Murapol

Nov 9 (Reuters) - ALTA SA :

* Said on Saturday that Chmielowskie Sp. z o.o. signed on Nov. 6 a preliminary agreement with Murapol SA IPO-MUP.WA for sale of a real estate property within Siewierz - Jeziorna project

* The subject of the deal is about 0.7 ha land plot, designated for the construction of multi-family residential buildings with usable living space at least 6,000 square meters

* The transaction price will be calculated based on the final amount of usable space

* The companies will sign the final agreement by Nov. 30, 2016

* Murapol has a priority and an option to buy at a certain price more land earmarked for the construction of multi-family residential buildings with an area of 8,000 square meters of usable space. A call option is valid until April 30, 2017

* The value of the final agreement and the purchase option amounts to more than 8 million zlotys ($2.02 million)

