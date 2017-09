BRIEF-Paul Hartmann 9-month net income up 4.7 pct at EUR 59.8 mln

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Paul Hartmann AG :

* 9-month EBIT increased by 9.5 pct to 98.7 million euros ($106.40 million) when compared with previous year

* 9-month consolidated net income improved by 4.7 pct to 59.8 million euros

* 9-month infection management segment sales revenues rising by 6.4 pct to 344.2 million euros

* As of September 30, 2015, Hartmann increased its worldwide sales revenues by 4.5 pct to 1,435.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)