BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon cuts 2015 harvest outlook, sees 2016 drop
November 10, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon cuts 2015 harvest outlook, sees 2016 drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon Asa

* Reports an operational ebit before non-recurring items of NOK 54 mln for q3 of 2015 and an ebit per kg of NOK 9.24

* Says Q3 non-recurring costs NOK 31.3 mln

* Says Q3 operational ebit NOK 22.6 mln

* Says expects 2015 harvest volume of 28,000 tonnes (previous guidance 30,500 tonnes)

* Says expects 2016 harvest volume of 27,500 tonnes tonnes

* Says harvested fish has a high cost caused by high feed cost, but a reduction in the production cost is expected in the coming quarters

* Says the destruction of fish with the fish disease ISA at two sites in the third quarter has affected the harvest volume for 2015 and 2016 negatively

* Says expects a significant build-up of biomass next year and virtually full utilisation of the Group’s MAB at the end of 2016, including utilisation of the 10 new licenses

* Says salmon price in the quarter is the highest spot price registered in a third quarter for 20 years

* Says global supply growth is expected to be around zero for the fourth quarter of 2015 and for 2016. This provides the basis for a positive market outlook for both the fourth quarter of 2015 and in the long term for the industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

