BRIEF-Opera and AT&T Adworks launch cross-screen ads trial
November 10, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Opera and AT&T Adworks launch cross-screen ads trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Opera Software says:

* AT&T Adworks launches cross-screen addressable advertising trial across TV and mobile devices

* AT&T adworks can combine AT&T’s ability to deliver household specific ads to more than 12 mln households with Opera Mediaworks’ cross-carrier mobile technology

* Says “AT&T AdWorks’ ability to deliver household specific TV advertising based on interests and demographics to a rapidly growing base of more than 12 million households, combined with Opera Mediaworks’ mobile advertising, will be a game-changer for advertisers and consumers”

* Says deal is “a new and important partnership” Link to full press release:

here Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
