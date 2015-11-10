BRIEF-Evotec 9-month adj EBITDA up at 3.4 mln euros

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Evotec AG :

* 9-month EVT Execute revenue rose 52 percent to 93.4 million euros

* 9-month group revenues grew by 50 pct to 88.2 million euros (2014: 58.9 million euros)

* 9-month adjusted group EBITDA positive at 3.4 million euros and significantly increased compared to same period of previous year (2014: 0.3 million euros)

* Revenue guidance increased to approx. 45 pct growth excluding milestones, upfronts and licences in September 2015

* All other elements of financial guidance as of May 12 confirmed

* For remainder of 2015 and already into 2016, strong core business is indicated