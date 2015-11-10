FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ireland's ptsb says new lending constrained by mortgage market
November 10, 2015

BRIEF-Ireland's ptsb says new lending constrained by mortgage market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc

* New lending is constrained by limited growth of the mortgage market

* 76% of cases identified in mortgage redress programme (mrp) now redressed

* Nim (excluding elg fees) has increased to c.107bps (core bank: 136bps)

* Irish retail deposit balances at 11.2bn are in line with expectations

* Cases in arrears (home loan and buy-to-let) in 1-90 and >90 days further declined in q3

* The group remains well capitalised above the minimum regulatory requirements

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
