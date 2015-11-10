BRIEF-MolMed Q3 net loss widens to 5.3 million euros

Nov 10 (Reuters) - MolMed SpA :

* Reported on Monday Q3 net loss of 5.3 million euros ($5.69 million) versus loss of 1.5 million euros a year ago

* Q3 total operating revenues of 3.2 million euros versus 3.4 million euros a year ago

* In the third quarter of 2015, operating costs were strongly influenced by the increase in service costs and rose from 4.9 million euros in the third quarter of 2014 to 8.3 million euros

