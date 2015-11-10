FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MolMed Q3 net loss widens to 5.3 million euros
November 10, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MolMed Q3 net loss widens to 5.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - MolMed SpA :

* Reported on Monday Q3 net loss of 5.3 million euros ($5.69 million) versus loss of 1.5 million euros a year ago

* Q3 total operating revenues of 3.2 million euros versus 3.4 million euros a year ago

* In the third quarter of 2015, operating costs were strongly influenced by the increase in service costs and rose from 4.9 million euros in the third quarter of 2014 to 8.3 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1MIr4IY

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9309 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
