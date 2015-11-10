FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sandpiper Digital Payments resolves capital increase
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sandpiper Digital Payments resolves capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sandpiper Digital Payments AG :

* Said on Monday it resolves capital increase from authorized capital

* As agreed on AGM on July 27, Board of Directors may increase within two years the company’s equity in one or more steps by a maximum of 7,564,744.60 Swiss francs by issuing a maximum of 75,647,446 fully paid bearer shares with a nominal value of 0.10 francs each

* Sets issue price per share for the free drawing to 0.40 Swiss francs and for signatories from existing convertible loan in accordance with their agreements to 0.32 francs

* Subscription rights to be granted on the deeper issue price, i.e. 0.32 francs per share

* Start of subscription period is scheduled for Nov. 12

* Shareholders will be granted subscription rights of 2: 1, for 2 “old” shares may 1 “new” share be subscribed at the subscription price

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 1.0035 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.