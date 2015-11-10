FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Polish Services Group Q3 net profit up at 0.9 mln zlotys; will not meet its FY 2015 forecast
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 10, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Polish Services Group Q3 net profit up at 0.9 mln zlotys; will not meet its FY 2015 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Polish Services Group SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 revenue of 25.7 million zlotys ($6.5 million) versus 59.0 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating profit was flat at 1.4 million zlotys year on year

* Q3 net profit was 864,000 zlotys versus 550,000 zlotys a year ago

* After 9 months it managed to accomplish 46 percent of its FY 2015 revenue forecast and 37.7 percent of its net profit forecast, and thus company plans to revise its FY 2015 financial forecast

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9507 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.