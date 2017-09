BRIEF-NTT Com Security H1 net loss widens to EUR 9.954 mln

Nov 10 (Reuters) - NTT Com Security AG :

* Said on Monday H1 2015/2016 revenue 143.139 million euros ($153.95 million) vs 126.216 million euros year ago, up 13.4 pct

* H1 EBITDA loss 8.041 million euros vs loss 4.948 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 9.954 million euros vs loss 6.802 million euros year ago

* Expects FY 2015/2016 revenue over 300 million euros and EBITDA between loss 4.0 million euros and 0.00 million euros

Source text - bit.ly/1MwQ9Lj

Further company coverage: