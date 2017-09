Nov 10 (Reuters) - ACRON HELVETIA II Immobilien AG :

* Sells its investment property, the hotel property Steigenberger Alpenhotel and Spa, Gstaad-Saanen

* Total proceeds of sale of 26.26 million Swiss francs ($26.09 million)

* Announces liquidation and delisting of shares from BX Bern Exchange