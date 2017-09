BRIEF-Testa 9-month EBITDA down at 102.4 million euros

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Testa Inmuebles en Renta SA :

* Said on Tuesday 9-month revenue down at 120.4 million euros ($129.4 million) versus 123.3 million euros year ago

* 9-month EBITDA down at 102.4 million euros versus 105.1 million euros year ago

* 9-month net profit up at 65.7 million euros versus 51.9 million euros year ago

* Net financial debt at end-Q3 at 1.47 billion euros versus 1.71 million euros at end-Dec.

* Leasable area 1.04 billion square meters at end-Q3

* 9-month occupancy rate 93.0 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: [TST.MC>:]