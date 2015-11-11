BRIEF-Glenalta Food starts trading on AIM as of Nov 10

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Glenalta Food SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that it completed its IPO on the Italian stock exchange
* Company is listed on the AIM segment of the Italian stock exchange
* First day of trading was Nov. 10
* Raised 80 million euros ($85.91 million) with the IPO
* Glenalta Food is a SPAC (Special Acquisition Purpose Company) specialized in the food & beverage sector
* To find in the next 18 months one or more Italian mid-size companies in the food & beverage sector to merge with
* Banca Aletti & C SpA acted as global coordinator and joint bookrunner, CFO SIM SpA acted as joint bookrunner
* Studio Legale Associato d‘Urso Gatti Pavesi Bianchi acted as legal advisor while Studio Legale Lombardi Molinari Segni acted as legal advisor of the joint bookrunners
