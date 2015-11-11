FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glenalta Food starts trading on AIM as of Nov 10
November 11, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Glenalta Food starts trading on AIM as of Nov 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Glenalta Food SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that it completed its IPO on the Italian stock exchange

* Company is listed on the AIM segment of the Italian stock exchange

* First day of trading was Nov. 10

* Raised 80 million euros ($85.91 million) with the IPO

* Glenalta Food is a SPAC (Special Acquisition Purpose Company) specialized in the food & beverage sector

* To find in the next 18 months one or more Italian mid-size companies in the food & beverage sector to merge with

* Banca Aletti & C SpA acted as global coordinator and joint bookrunner, CFO SIM SpA acted as joint bookrunner

* Studio Legale Associato d‘Urso Gatti Pavesi Bianchi acted as legal advisor while Studio Legale Lombardi Molinari Segni acted as legal advisor of the joint bookrunners

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9312 euros Gdynia Newsroom

